ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is expected to release new information in two deadly police shooting cases at a news conference Friday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the news conference on this page starting around 11 a.m.

According to a news release, APD is expected to discuss two shootings that happened in March. Those include the March 14 incident at 13136 Montgomery Blvd NE that resulted in a man being shot and killed by police after the suspect shot at people along Montgomery Blvd.

Details are also expected to be released on a March 19, 2022 at 13400 Wenonah Ave SE near Central and Tramway. That deadly shooting happened after officers responded to a fight near a Pizza 9 and a smoke shop.