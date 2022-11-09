ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque middle school struck by tragedy learned some valuable conflict resolution strategies Wednesday. It’s part of the Spirit program, a partnership between the Department of Justice, City of Albuquerque, and Albuquerque Public Schools.

More than 100 Washington Middle School students worked with community facilitators to learn how to identify problems at school and the different ways to resolve those issues as student leaders. “I think what’s really important is that young people are learning leadership skills,” says Sasha Pellerin, senior policy advisor on education for the city. “They’re also being trained to figure out if they have a problem, how do they solve it in an age-appropriate way.”

Washington was the scene of a school shooting last year that was prompted by bullying. this is the second ti ethe program has been at the school. Officials hope to expand this program to other schools.