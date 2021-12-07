Washington Middle School shooting suspect believed to be competent for trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorney for the teen accused in the deadly Washington Middle School shooting thinks he can stand trial. “I believe that Juan is competent, that’s what I was speaking to him about, to stand trial, so I will be submitting that paperwork,” the attorney said.
Juan Saucedo Jr. is charged with murder for allegedly shooting 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove in August. Police say Saucedo shot Hargrove after Hargrove confronted him about bullying students.
His attorney says he takes medication for mental illness, but after an evaluation, he’s been found competent to stand trial in children’s court. A trial date has not yet been set.