Warrant out for repeat car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman with a lengthy history of stealing cars is at it once again.

News 13 has told you about Elexus Sandoval multiple times. She pleaded not guilty to charges after she was found in a stolen car back in August. Two months before that, she allegedly led officers on a chase that ended with a crash into a historic building in Grants. Last month, Judge Jacqueline Flores let Sandoval out of jail for her latest case.

Saturday afternoon, APD found Sandoval in a stolen car near Coal and 11th. There was a warrant out for her arrest just 10 days before for missing a court date.

