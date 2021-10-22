Warrant out for arrest of man accused of robbing fast-food restaurants

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused in a string of robberies mostly targeting fast-food restaurants in the metro. The Albuquerque Police Department says Devin Nieto and two other suspects are accused in at least four robberies this month including a Taco Bell along San Mateo.

In each, they walk in armed with an AK-47 and a handgun demanding money from the register. During a robbery at the Twisters along Coors near St. Joseph’s, Nieto dropped his wallet. Inside police found his ID along with a receipt for the guns.

Nieto was arrested in a stolen vehicle and is facing several armed robbery charges. No word on the identities of the other suspects involved or how much they got away with.

