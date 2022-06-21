ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for the man accused of breaking into a UNM athletic facility. Adrian Armendariz was scheduled to take a plea deal on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the Tom Diehm athletics facility in June 2020, but he didn’t show so a judge issued a failure to appear warrant. There is also a failure to comply warrant for another previous court hearing.
Warrant issued for man accused of breaking into UNM athletic facility
by: Anna Padilla
