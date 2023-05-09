ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bench warrant has now been issued for the property owner who failed to clean up a huge mess.

Patrick Wallentine is wanted for failing to pay his $500 fine. He allegedly piled up junk like dishwashers, and even a semi-truck, in his front yard.

His neighbors have complained to the city for years. He was found guilty of violating the city’s weed and litter ordinance last fall.

He was sentenced to 90 days of unsupervised probation, but a judge revoked the sentence and fined Wallentine $500. He failed to make a payment, and now, he has a warrant out for his arrest.