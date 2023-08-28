ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are searching for a woman they believe is involved in a large shoplifting ring.

According to an arrest warrant, 53-year-old Christina Ephrim was one of four people, including a juvenile, behind nearly 70 shopliftings around the metro.

Investigators alleged Ephrim got away with $17,000 worth of merchandise in 20 thefts at Lowes, Target, and Smith’s between April and November of last year.

At this point in time, she is the only one with an active warrant.