Warner Bros. exhibit coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is introducing an exhibit featuring some of America’s favorite classic cartoons. The museum will showcase a personal collection of Warner Bros. Pictures’ art including early sketches from when the characters were still being developed.

The exhibit will debut on September 29, just a few days before Balloon Fiesta. The museum says that is no accident as Bugs Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, and Roadrunner will appear on this year’s Fiesta poster. “Our intention is to give people something cheerful to look at and appreciate and to appreciate the creativity that went into these wonderful characters,” said Margie Marino of the museum.

The museum will also show cartoons on Saturday mornings in the Dyna-Theater.