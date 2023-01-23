ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies.

Story continues below:

Organizers say this is the first time they are doing this formally and they want to get the word out that the centers are free and available to all. “What I found is some people didn’t quite know what to do with the idea of a warming center,” said Volunteer Coordinator Ilse Biel. “‘What’s that? Who are you?’ I tried to say come in and get warm because they were frozen outside.”

People can find out when and where the warming centers are set up by calling 311.