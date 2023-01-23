ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies.

Organizers say this is the first time they are doing this formally and they want to get the word out that the centers are free and available to all. “What I found is some people didn’t quite know what to do with the idea of a warming center,” said Volunteer Coordinator Ilse Biel. “‘What’s that? Who are you?’ I tried to say come in and get warm because they were frozen outside.”

People can find out when and where the warming centers are set up by calling 311.