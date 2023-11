ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The warden of the Metropolitan Detention Center is on administrative leave but right now Bernalillo County is not saying why. An MDC spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Warden Jason Jones was placed on leave Monday after holding the position since October 2022.

Bernalillo County has not given a reason for the decision and it’s not clear what the next steps are. Deputy Warden Rosanne Otero Gonzales is serving as the interim warden.