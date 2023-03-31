ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexicans will have a chance to share their stories with the world. StoryCorps is an organization dedicated to gathering and preserving community stories.

The group will be in Albuquerque through April 21 to record interviews as part of its mobile tour.

The conversations will be guided by a StoryCorps facilitator and include questions like who you are, what you’ve learned, and how you want to be remembered.

“Sharing your story does not have to be scary, and it can just be a conversation. That’s what it’s more like with someone you care about and want to get to know better or maybe you’ve always wanted to ask them a question that you never got to before. It’s a free opportunity to mark yourself in history,” said Teriyana Morton.

Afterward, the interviews will be preserved in the library of congress in Washington D.C. with permission.

To learn more, visit StoryCorps’ website by clicking here.