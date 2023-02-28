ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is home to one of the world’s most unique events and that’s the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. However, this event could not be possible without the hard work of all the navigators, who volunteer their time and effort. If being a navigator is something you’re interested in listen up. Navigator manager Samantha Greenwald talked about recruitment efforts for the 2023 event.

The Balloon Fiesta takes place every October, for nine days lighting up the sky with hot air balloons. They have 1,200 navigators who volunteer their time to help put on the event each year.

The application opened on February 1 and they’re looking forward to meeting some new faces who want to get in on the behind-the-scenes action of making Balloon Fiesta happen. Training starts in August and they are excited to get new people to join.

If you will like to apply visit balloonfiesta.com.