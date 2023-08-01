ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday, August 5. This is a nonprofit that works to rehabilitate and find homes for abandoned, abused and neglected horses.

As one of the state’s largest non-profit horse rescues, they have saved more than 500 horses since being founded, more than 20 years ago. They are currently caring for about 40 horses on the ranch, with the help of dozens of volunteers and the financial support of private donors.

They will be hosting a large, public event on Saturday, August 5 in Albuquerque at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse on 2nd Street. They are bringing 14 adoptable horses and each one will perform skills with for participants to watch. There will also be live country music, a silent auction, food trucks and horse training demos by our trainers.