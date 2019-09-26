Breaking News
Walk Like MADD to help raise awareness and funds to eliminate drunk, drugged driving

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk, help fight drugged driving, support victims of these crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

Every year in Albuquerque, the New Mexico branch holds the event fundraiser, Walk Like MADD. This year the event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Rebel Donuts will be participating in the event and will have MADD donuts available from September 26 through the 27. For every donut sold, 75 cents will be donated to the Walk Like MADD event.

Donut preorders are available and encouraged. Call Rebel Donut’s Wyoming location at 505-293-0553 or their Coors location at 505-989-3090 to order.

Click here to register for the Albuquerque Walk Like MADD 2019 event.

