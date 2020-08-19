‘Walk Like MADD’ goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yet another event is going virtual this year. It’s the Walk Like MADD fundraiser. Normally, Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts a 5K to raise awareness for DWI. But this year, it will host a virtual event on October 17. Teams that sign up before September 1 will be entered into a drawing for a $200 Target gift card.

