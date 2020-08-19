‘Walk Like MADD’ goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yet another event is going virtual this year. It’s the Walk Like MADD fundraiser. Normally, Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts a 5K to raise awareness for DWI. But this year, it will host a virtual event on October 17. Teams that sign up before September 1 will be entered into a drawing for a $200 Target gift card.
Latest News
- NMDOT, BNSF discuss Jarales Road overpass project
- 2020 Pro Football Challenge
- APS school board to discuss the remainder of semester
- Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new COVID-19 clue
- GOP response to night two of the Democratic National Convention