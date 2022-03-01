ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vulnerable No More wants to give people the awareness and skills to prevent sex trafficking. This is an action-based, anti-human trafficking campaign that exposes the strategies of sex traffickers, recruiters and groomers. Vulnerable No More is hosting an event aimed at bringing the community together to prevent sex trafficking.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Citizen Church in Albuquerque on Friday, March 4. You can register to attend the event in person or live stream it.

Vulnerable No more is encouraging everyone to attend the event. It aims to raise awareness and bring the community together to be able to prevent sex trafficking crimes before they happen.

To register you can visit vulnerablenomore.org and to find more information on the organization visit fortheone.one