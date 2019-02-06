Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Voters overwhelmingly defeated all three measures in the Albuquerque Public Schools mail-in election Tuesday night.

APS was asking voters to approve a few tax increases that would raise an estimated $900-million for school building projects and classroom equipment.

The Bernalillo County Clerk is reporting that these results represent about 99 percent of the ballots returned by voters, with a 28.7 percent voter turnout in this mail-only election.

Tuesday night, APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy issued the following the statement:

“The ballots have been counted and the voters have made their wishes clear. The majority voted against a bond/mill levy package that would have paid to improve student safety, rebuild and repair our schools and refresh our technology and equipment. We are disappointed, of course. But we respect the democratic process and the will of the electorate. We appreciate all of those who rallied on behalf of our school district. Now we will need to reassess our situation and come up with a plan for addressing issues that come with aging schools.”

