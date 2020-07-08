News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Vote for Hotel Andaluz as nation’s best eco-friendly hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Andaluz is in the running for the best eco-friendly hotel in the nation. Currently, the historic hotel is coming in fourth in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The hotel has a rooftop solar system that heats water for the restaurant and laundry. It also features a motion-activated energy management system that switches to an energy-saving mode when guests leave their rooms.

Most furniture and bathroom accessories in the hotel are also made of bamboo or rubber wood. Award voting ends on July 27. To vote, visit 10Best.com.

