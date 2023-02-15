ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden has made it onto USA Today’s leaderboard for “Best Botanical Garden” in the U.S. The public can cast a vote for their favorite garden once each day with polls closing Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. MST. The top 10 winning botanic gardens will be announced on Friday, March 17.

As of Feb. 15, the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden is ranked at No. 12. You can vote for the River of Lights online at 10best.com.

Earlier this year, the ABQ BioPark also made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. Fodors describes the garden as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. The garden features a Mediterranean conservatory, a desert conservatory, the Rio Grande Heritage Farm, and even a dragonfly sanctuary pond.

Best Botanical Garden, (Ranking as of Feb. 15, 2023: