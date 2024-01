ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voodoo Girl invited the community to their restaurant on Sunday to support local vendors.

Organizers of the event said vendors were invited free of charge to help them show their work while making a space for creators to talk with other creators.

From henna artists to people who do their own prints, the market welcomes vendors of all kinds.

Voodoo Girl holds the market on the first Sunday of every month.