Volunteers work to rebuild community garden destroyed by fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are cleaning up today after a fire destroyed a park in the international district. The fire took out La Mesa Garden Park near Espanola and Copper.

The gazebo and picnic tables were destroyed. The director of a nearby church, East Central Ministries, says it was once a vacant lot that the community members spent hours working on.

So they are working together to rebuild it and save the fruit trees that were scorched. “This is a beautiful community that is resilient. We stay together and we work together, so together we built this park,” John Bulten of East Central Ministries said. East Central Ministries is welcoming those who want to volunteer to call them.