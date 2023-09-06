ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of 50 volunteers from the Department of Senior Affairs’ AmeriCorps Seniors program on Thursday will help to prepare 2,500 potentially life-saving Vial of L.I.F.E. (Lifesaving Information For Emergencies) kits, which will be distributed to seniors across Albuquerque.

The Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) to encourage more residents to participate in Vial of L.I.F.E., a national initiative designed to ensure that a patient’s medical history is easily accessible to paramedics.

Each kit contains a sticker, magnet, and medical information form. The sticker is placed on a home’s front door or window to alert first responders of the resident’s participation in Vial of L.I.F.E. The form is then attached to the resident’s refrigerator using the magnet.

“Protecting the health and safety of Albuquerque residents as they age is a vital part of our mission,” said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs. “By working with AFR to implement this program, we’re able to do that, while also providing seniors and their families with some added peace of mind.”

A group of AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will assemble the kit at Barelas Senior Center as part of their 9/11 National Day of Service project. “Vial of Life is a tool that helps decrease the stress by allowing first responders to better understand a patient’s medical situation, and saves valuable time when minutes and seconds matter,” said AFR Lt. Athena Valerio-Hirschfeld

The Department of Senior Affairs plans to distribute the kits to clients of its home-delivered meals and senior services programs. The kits will also be made available at all eight City of Albuquerque senior and multigenerational centers.