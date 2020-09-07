Volunteers spend Labor Day cleaning up Fairview Cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans spent their holiday cleaning up a historic cemetery. The Fairview Cemetery, east of CNM, was founded in 1881 and is one of the oldest in the Albuquerque metro area.

On Monday, volunteers from the cemetery’s non-profit spent the morning sprucing up the area. Organizers say it was only fitting to do the work on Labor Day.

“On Labor Day, we are working on behalf of the people who are at eternal rest. It’s an honor to recognize the lives that have come before us, and their labor is done, but ours continue on,” said Gail Rubin, president of the Historic Fairview Cemetery.

More than 12,000 people are buried at the cemetery.

