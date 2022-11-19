ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank asked the community to donate non-perishable food for the annual Letter Carrier’s Food Drive. The event was held in partnership with USPS.

Volunteers sorted through donations left for the drive on Saturday. For the food drive, people place items near their mailboxes throughout the week of November 14. Letter carriers would then collect the donated items along their delivery routes.

“Albuquerque has been very, very good at donating food. We’re hoping we hit 185,000 pounds that we’ve done before,” said Marie Montano

Some post office locations also collected donations. The National Association of Letter Carriers said they do this sort of event twice a year.