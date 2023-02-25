ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens came out Saturday to spruce up the university area in Albuquerque. About 90 volunteers came out to Silver Hill and Spruce Park near UNM for Tree New Mexico’s first planting of the season for their Albuquerque Neighbor-woods program.

In partnership with the city, the group planted about 100 large trees Saturday morning, which residents then adopt to take care of. The nonprofit says trees are important for mitigating climate change, lowering temperatures, and beautifying neighborhoods.

“Albuquerque has been identified as one of the cities across the nation that is losing its canopy at the fastest rate,” says Shannon Horst, executive director at Tree New Mexico. “So we are working to not only reverse that loss but then increase the canopy as a whole anyway.”

Tree New Mexico has planted more than 4,000 trees over the last five years. The program is so successful, it is expanding to Las Cruces and Socorro.