Volunteers needed to help coordinate efforts for Behind the Badge New Mexico

First responders are always there when we need help, but who is there for them when they are in need of assistance? That’s where Behind the Badge New Mexico steps in as they are a nonprofit that created a fund to pay for counseling and ancillary service for first responders as well as a Peer Support Team.

Public Information Officer Rob Mitchell discusses the organization’s need for volunteers.

“A lot of our first responders or former first responders are struggling with some mental health issues because of the trauma that they encounter while they’re on the job. And what Behind the Badge does is try to help cover their copays or help pay for some ancillary services like energy work and massage, try to help these first responders deal with those traumas,” said Rob.

Rob explains that Behind the Badge NM is beginning to see an increase in the number of first responders seeking help which in turn requires the nonprofit to look for additional volunteers.

“Mainly what our volunteers would be doing would be helping the board and organization run the day-to-day operations. What we really need is a treasurer to help us maintain financials and to make sure we are spending our money ethically and reasonably,” said Rob. “We also need people to help us organize events, a volunteer coordinator is a big thing that we really need so someone who can help us coordinate these efforts and give us some help coordinating the volunteers along with those events.”

Those interested in volunteering with Behind the Badge NM can reach out to the organization through their website. The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations online as well.