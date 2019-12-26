Volunteers needed to give homeless pets a ‘holiday vacation’ from shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is inviting families to share their homes with a homeless pet for a holiday sleepover. Hosting gives a dog or cat a much-needed break from the shelter.

Right now, Animal Welfare has hundreds of cats in need of foster homes, while some animals have been in shelters since this summer. They’re hoping with people taking time off over the holidays, some will open their homes to these animals for a week or two.

“What we’re asking is for folks to come in, pick an animal, maybe take them home for a week or two for the holiday season, give them a break from the shelter, get them away from the stress and all the hustle and bustle, let them be loved,” said Dr. Nicole Vigil, a senior veterinarian with Albuquerque Animal Welfare. “Maybe they find a home in that time, maybe it’ll be someone who visits your family or a friend who wants to keep them. We actually will waive the adoption fee for a great family that comes from a foster situation, but if it doesn’t work, they can come back to us after the holidays and at least they’ve had the chance to have a break.”

A big hope for the program is to find these animals forever homes. If it doesn’t work out, they can bring the animal back to the shelter and that way, Animal Welfare knows a little bit more about finding them their perfect family. They say even small breaks like this can mean so much for the animals’ spirits.

“Unfortunately, hundreds of animals have been here for months. Being in the shelter can be really stressful. They start to lose hope. You can see it in their faces,” said Vigil. “Having the opportunity to go home with a family, remember what it’s like to be loved, is huge for them. I think they all need a little break.”

Animal Welfare says it’s also a good alternative to gifting a pet to a loved one. It gives the chance to make sure the animal is the right fit for your home, first.

“We encourage this even over someone picking out a pet for someone else,” said Vigil. “That’s a tendency over Christmas that people want to give a pet as a gift, beautiful idea, but this is an even better way to do the gift because that way you make sure the pet fits the family.”

The shelter will provide a care package for those interested in participating in the “holiday vacation” program. They provide everything from food and bedding to any extras like leashes or litter boxes.