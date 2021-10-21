Volunteers needed for Victim Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is seeking volunteers for the Victim Resource Center. The center provides help for victims of crime including accompanying victims to court and helping displaced domestic violence victims find housing.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man tries to evade police by changing outfits
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque neighbors fed up with illegal roadside car lot
- Weather: Gorgeous weather to end the work week
- New Mexico: NM one of few landlocked states with reported shark attack
- Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 20 de Octubre 2021
They are now preparing to provide more in-person services for the first time since the pandemic began. So they need more volunteers willing to commit 16 hours per month a year. For more information, visit berncoda.com/victim-resource-center.