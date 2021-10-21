Volunteers needed for Victim Resource Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is seeking volunteers for the Victim Resource Center. The center provides help for victims of crime including accompanying victims to court and helping displaced domestic violence victims find housing.

They are now preparing to provide more in-person services for the first time since the pandemic began. So they need more volunteers willing to commit 16 hours per month a year. For more information, visit berncoda.com/victim-resource-center.

