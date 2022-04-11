ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, CABQ Solid Waste Management held the One Albuquerque Cleanup month. The group collected about 95,000 pounds of trash and now they are back for the second annual event.

They held their first clean-up event on April 9 in the southeast part of Albuquerque. In total, they collected over 9.3 tons of trash with 140 volunteers. The next cleanup event will be held on April 16 at North Domingo Baca Park and two more events after.

People interested can sign up here to volunteer with One Albuquerque. Matthew Whelan Director says transportation to the cleaning sites and all supplies will be provided for the volunteers.

One Albuquerque Cleanup Month Dates

April 16 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Central trash drop-off location: North Domingo Baca Park, 7521 Carmel Ave NE (parking lot off Corona Ave NE) Registration deadline: April 13

April 23 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Central trash drop-off location: Tower Park, 601 86th St SW Registration deadline: April 20

April 30 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Central trash drop-off location: Mariposa Basin Park/Taylor Ranch, 4900 Kachina St NW Registration Deadline: April 27



For more information on dates and locations to volunteer, visit https://www.cabq.gov/solidwaste/keep-albuquerque-beautiful/one-albuquerque-cleanup-month