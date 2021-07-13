Volunteers needed for national cycling championship held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships are taking place in Albuquerque this year. The event is August 5-8 and will bring 800 athletes, ages 35 and up from all across the county to compete. Susan Rice from the City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department gave some more insight on what people can expect.

The championship races run over four days and include an individual time trial, road races, and criterium. The individual time trial will take place on August 5 on Atrisco Vista Boulevard. The road race will take place August 6-7 in the East Mountains on NM14. The criterium race will take place on August 8 at Balloon Fiesta Park. On August 8, there will also be an athlete expo with vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden.

Volunteers for the event are still needed. If interested, apply at https://cabq.galaxydigital.com/. Volunteers will need to create a profile and then can sign up for one or multiple opportunities. View full schedule of USA Cycling Masters Road National Championship.