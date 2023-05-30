ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed for ABQ RIDE’s second annual Community Bus Stop Clean Up this weekend. The event will be happening on Saturday, June 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Volunteers will be tasked with cleaning up bus stops along Central ahead of summer events such as the ABQ Pride Parade and Route 66 Summerfest. The pick-up begins at the Uptown Transit Center at 2298 Indiana St. NE. Participants will receive gloves, trash bags, and grabbers for the clean-up and can register online.

Last year, 1,600 pounds of trash were picked up from 30 different bus stops and ART stations.