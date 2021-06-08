Volunteers needed at Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center has a vital volunteer program that encourages volunteers to participate at the shelter. Volunteer coordinator Jolene Hewitt talked about the program and says they are in need of volunteers. Some of the volunteer positions are for dog walkers and assistance in the kennels.

For more information about volunteering, email volunteer coordinator Jolene Hewitt at animal-volunteer@bernco.gov. Hewitt also says being a foster family to a cat and dog is another way to volunteer. Most foster placements are two to six weeks and are for nursing mothers and their litters, young kittens, puppies, injured pets or animals needing socialization or time away from the shelter. Find out more about our Foster Program by filling out an online application.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES