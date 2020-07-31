Volunteers move classroom furniture at UNM to allow for social distancing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of volunteers at UNM moved more than 1,500 pieces of furniture as part of the school’s social distancing plan. The university said that the volunteers worked in Dane Smith Hall moving furniture in 30 classrooms.

Signs were also put up around the building reminding students and staff to wear masks. The reconfiguring is part of UNM’s Bring Back the Pack plan which it says is ahead of schedule.

