Volunteers making a difference in the City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A community thrives all thanks to its volunteers. The Office of Civic Engagement is supporting volunteerism in Albuquerque and currently, volunteers are assisting the city when it comes to distributing COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

Civic Engagement Coordinator Nicholas Vottero discusses the volunteer process and how it works. The City of Albuquerque reports volunteers are assisting the city in distributing vaccines to residents and the community response has been positive. More shifts will be added in the coming weeks due to volunteer capacity and interest.

“We are engaging volunteers at the moment throughout Office of Emergency Management based out of the Emergency Operation Center and we have three vaccine distribution sites currently active across the City of Albuquerque,” said Vottero. “We’re vaccinating at Albuquerque High School, West Mesa High School, and the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, and since we started recruiting volunteers for this opportunity about a month ago the community response has been astounding.”

The City of Albuquerque’s volunteer platform allows the city to register FEMA-compliant information on volunteer work for public assistance reimbursement. Volunteer hours were valued at $25.43 an hour in 2019 federally and that money goes right into the recovery of Albuquerque.

Any organization can work with the City to use the free-to-use volunteer site that can add safety to any volunteer program through electronic waivers and contactless volunteer check-in. The City will be needing volunteers more than ever as Albuquerque begins to reopen.

Find volunteer opportunities online at oneabqvolunteers.com and visit CABQ’s Civic Engagement Facebook and Instagram pages.