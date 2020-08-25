Volunteers honored for work on the city’s Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County honored volunteers who completed construction on 30 tiny homes in Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village.

In a news release Monday, Bernalillo County says more than 100 members of the Carpenters Local Union 1319 volunteered more than 1,400 hours over six weekends to complete the construction of 30 tiny homes located adjacent to the Albuquerque Indian Center.

“This was more than volunteering time; this was a labor of love by the carpenters,” says County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley in the same news release. “These men and women stepped up in a challenging time and helped their neighbors, their community, and individuals who are experiencing homelessness will benefit from every nail hammered in the project.”

Bernalillo County says the Tiny Home Village is a transitional housing project that creates a shared-living environment in which residents who have been experiencing homelessness can use the housing to begin living in a home within a safe and secure community. It’s estimated the Carpenters Local Union 1319, though its volunteer work, saved $125,000 in project cost according to the news release.