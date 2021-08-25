Volunteers honored for work during pandemic at pinning ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers with the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program were honored Wednesday during a pinning ceremony. The City of Albuquerque wanted to recognize volunteers who stepped up and continued working during the pandemic as well as long-time volunteers that have been a part of the program for years.

Volunteers work one on one with children in schools, head start programs and daycares. The longest-serving foster grandparent was honored. “I’ve been a foster grandparent for 25 years at the Douglas Macarthur school with first grade. Same school, same grade, same teacher for 25 years. Well, it’s really now 26,” said Rupe Tafoya, foster grandparent.

About 20 volunteers received awards for their service.