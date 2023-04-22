ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Earth Day, the Solid Waste Management Department and Albuquerque residents participated in the ‘One Albuquerque Clean Up Day.’ More than 700 volunteers were a part of the cleanup.

Groups were able to clean up neighborhoods, parks, and trails throughout the city.

Matthew Whelan, the director of Solid Waste, said that doing the cleanup on Earth Day helps keep Albuquerque clean and beautiful.

“We really appreciate Earth Day. It’s just a reminder [of] what we have to take care of and really what were entrusted with to keep things beautiful and to really pick up and trash and to bring awareness that it’s not just about today. It’s about every day,” said Director Whelan.

He said the next one will be right before Balloon Fiesta to make the City of Albuquerque beautiful for the visitors. You can also schedule your own cleanup. Visit this link to learn more.