Volunteers fit students at Armijo Elementary with new pair of shoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting smiles on their faces and shoes on their feet.

On Friday morning, KRQE News 13 teamed up with the Assistance League, Shoe Department, Smiths and Kirtland Federal Credit Union to fit each child at Albuquerque’s Armijo Elementary with a brand new pair of shoes.

In addition to shoes, each kid received books, socks and even got a chance to take their photo with ‘The Flash.’ Volunteers say a lot goes into organizing the shoe drive at each school and it’s worth it.

“It takes a village to do this, but we really appreciate the opportunity to do this because, for us, it’s a whole lot of fun,” said Assistance League volunteer Mary Kinney.

Thanks to your generosity, volunteers handed out more than 280 pairs of shoes to every student from pre-K to fifth grade.