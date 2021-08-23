Volunteers, donations needed to help New Mexico children in foster care

WATCH: Full interview with Jackie Mchale, community outreach coordinator at CASA Partners 4NMKIDS, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CASA Partners 4NMKIDS matches caring adults with abused and neglected children in the foster care system. These adults are there for the child to represent their best interests. They are currently looking for donors and volunteers. Jackie Mchale, community outreach coordinator also talked about where people can donate.

The Carl and Marie Jo Anderson Foundation has recognized CASA Partners 4NMKids and awarded them a $15,000 challenge grant that can only be realized if it is matched. There is also an urgent need for volunteers in Valencia County. To find out more about volunteer opportunities go to casapartners4.org. Volunteers must be 21 years or older.

