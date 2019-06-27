Volunteers delivering care packages to veterans, caregivers, first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People of the city of Albuquerque are giving back to the community in a generous way. Thursday and Friday, more than 200 volunteers are coming together for “Operation Gratitude.”

It’s the largest nonprofit in the country that supports veterans, first responders, and military. Volunteers are delivering more than 800 care packages to wounded heroes and caregivers, firefighters, and Gold Star Mothers.

“What’s really significant is we’re trying to build community. We’re trying to forge strong bonds between grateful Americans and military and first responders,” Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of Operation Gratitude, said.

The packages include snack and hygiene products, along with handmade items and letters.