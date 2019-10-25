Volunteers create ‘blessing bags’ for Albuquerque’s homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of volunteers is gathering items police and firefighters can give to the homeless as the weather turns colder.

The group has created ‘blessing bags’ containing gloves, scarves, water bottles and other items. The volunteers started their project when they learned the Albuquerque Police Department’s proactive response team was using their own money to buy supplies for the homeless.

“They seem to be very pleased to get them, and it works out really well for them to give them to the homeless,” volunteer Wanda Harrison said.

So far, this fall they have collected enough items to hand out 400 bags to help keep people warm. If you want to help the effort, donations can be dropped off at Slicksville Barbershop off Isleta and Rio Bravo in the South Valley.