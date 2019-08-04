Volunteers build pop-up park in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People in the International District have finally come up with a way to bring more green space to the area. With some collaboration and volunteer work, they now have a serene new place to enjoy.

For decades the lot on the southeast corner of San Mateo and Southern has been vacant, and neighbors say it’s been neglected.

“This had been a space that has caused our area great concern,” said Janet Smith, a resident of the International District.

But now the empty lot is being transformed into a place community members can be proud of.

“We will be having a pop-up park, that has trees, plants, and benches,” said Smith.

The community has been collaborating with The Nature Conservancy, Arts and Community Organization, Artful Life and the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to make the Pop Up Park come to life.

The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps built the benches and planters on Monday. This morning those planters were put into position, painted, and filled with soil for the incoming trees and shrubs.

Turning what some considered an eyesore into a serene environment.

The Pop Up Park will only be up for eight months, to a year. The park’s official unveiling will be on Tuesday at 6 O’clock.