Volunteer to serve Thanksgiving Day meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Mesa Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque is in need of volunteers to help with this year’s Thanksgiving Day feast. The church will deliver about 600 meals and make another 400 Thanksgiving meals for people to pick up at the church.

The church says they need volunteers on Wednesday for setting up and on Thanksgiving Day to serve, deliver meals and for clean up. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit lamesapresabq.org/copy-of-summer-soiree.