Volunteer to serve Thanksgiving Day meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Mesa Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque is in need of volunteers to help with this year’s Thanksgiving Day feast. The church will deliver about 600 meals and make another 400 Thanksgiving meals for people to pick up at the church.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Teen arrested for DWI crash in Albuquerque that killed 1; Concern raised over drunk driving
- Albuquerque: BCSO searching for Family Dollar armed robbery suspect
- Politics: Grants once again without city manager
- New Mexico: Estancia requires people be ‘legally armed’ to enter town meetings, ACLU threatens lawsuit
The church says they need volunteers on Wednesday for setting up and on Thanksgiving Day to serve, deliver meals and for clean up. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit lamesapresabq.org/copy-of-summer-soiree.