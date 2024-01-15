ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local team of volunteers came together to create an outdoor path at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Eleven members from New Mexico operations spent the afternoon installing a 20-foot walkway for the museum’s heritage park exhibit area.

The Director of Communications at the museum said the new pathway will help visitors especially those with mobility issues access their outdoor exhibits. The volunteer said this act of service honors the memory of MLK. “MLK is an inspirational figure, and the opportunity to celebrate this day in a communal spirit and I think is really important. and we were excited. I think the team was very excited to do that….I think we had fun, yeah we had fun,” said Jenny Kvapil, Director of Communications.

The museum said they saved nearly $2,000 on maintenance for the walkway thanks to the volunteers.