Volunteer program plants dozens of trees in Taylor Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque neighborhood just got a little greener this weekend.

The Neighborwoods Program, along with the help of volunteers, planted a hundred trees in a Taylor Ranch neighborhood Saturday. it’s part of the city’s mission to plant 100,000 trees over the next 10 years to make Albuquerque a more beautiful place.

“Trees help with our environment, but they also provide oxygen and shade in areas where we have a really hot sun in New Mexico,” City Councilor Cynthia Borrego said.

