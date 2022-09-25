ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A message through a mural. A group gathered Saturday to paint the side of a business.

A group of volunteers joined together to paint a mural in order to spread positivity in Albuquerque. The painters placed the mural on the side of Next Chapter Studio.

The art is a part of a larger project between Imagine ABQ and Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) that’s meant to inspire pride in Albuquerque by cleaning the local community and painting murals.

AFR Firefighter Bastian Campbell, who is a co-organizer, said the mural is another way to give back to his community while off the job.

“I always feel everyone is so focused on the negative when it comes to the city. ‘Oh, there’s a homeless problem, drug problem, cop problem, whatever.’ For me, it’s all about redirecting that focus, redirecting that focus on something positive, making an impact on the community,” he said.

Organizers said they plan on painting more murals around the city in the future.