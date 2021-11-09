Volcano Vista High student hosting fundraiser for children’s hospital

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's been about a week since children ages 5-11 have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, how many New Mexican kids in that age group have received the shot so far? The New Mexico Department of Health said there are about 188,000 New Mexicans ages 5-11. So far, about a thousand or fewer than 1%, have gotten their first COVID vaccine shot.

"While it may sound like a low number, we know that the interest is out there to be able to get their children vaccinated as soon as they can," said David Morgan, New Mexico Department of Health spokesperson.