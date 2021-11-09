Volcano Vista High student hosting fundraiser for children’s hospital

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Volcano Vista High School student is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital. The student is selling tickets to ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ at the Century Rio 24 Movie Theater Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13, there’s also the option of donating to the cause instead of buying a ticket. All proceeds will go directly to the hospital. For more information or to donate, visit deca-project.square.site.

