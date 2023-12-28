ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2023 has seen several changes regarding who can donate blood allowing for more people than ever to give much-needed donations. In May of this year, the FDA revised their blood donor recommendations that used to make it difficult for gay men to donate. The old policy was in place out of fear of accepting donations that were infected with HIV.

In August, Vitalant changed their to no longer ask about the donor’s sexual orientation. Now, they ask only two questions on the subject. “regardless of your sexual orientation, have you had new or multiple partners in the last three months? And a yes answer to those questions will then involve any anal sex activity. If the answer to both of those are yes, then you will be deferred for another three months,” said Carla Alexander, South division of Vitalant.

The old prohibition of traveling to Europe in the 1980s has gone by the wayside as well. That policy was in place out of fear of the Mad Cow epidemic that occurred on the continent at the time.

“If you have tattoos you can still donate, you can donate the day after you get a tattoo,” said Alexander. She added, “There are things that people have in their mind that used to prohibit them from donating that do not anymore.”

Vitalant said they are in need of donors since January is usually a slow time for blood donations.