Visitors to UNMH required to wear masks provided by hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital announced that it will be changing its rules for visitors beginning Monday, August 9. Beginning Monday, all visitors are required to wear a hospital-provided procedural mask when they enter the building.

In addition to the mask rule, visitors will be screened for symptoms at the first point of contact. Social distancing will also be in effect in the waiting rooms and due to space constraints, may be asked to wait elsewhere. Visitors are asked to wait in their cars if unable to be in a patient’s room and must stay in the room while visiting. Visitors who have a fever or are not feeling well will not be allowed in the building.

More rules for visitors pertaining to more specific parts of the hospital are available on the hospital’s website.